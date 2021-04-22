Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 560,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ADAP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 929,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,716. The company has a market cap of $789.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

