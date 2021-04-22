Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 285.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.69. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

