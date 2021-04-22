Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. iRobot posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.56. 356,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,758. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $5,574,165. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

