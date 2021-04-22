Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.36. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

OCFC opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

