Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.45 billion. Post posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Post by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,754.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

