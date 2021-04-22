Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,795. AAON has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $81.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

