Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.48. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,089. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,407,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,099,420,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,985,000 after buying an additional 670,488 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $976,023,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

