Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,601. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 99.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

