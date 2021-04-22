Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 5,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,440. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.