Zacks: Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

FLT stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day moving average of $266.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

