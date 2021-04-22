Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Hold

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

BRMK stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 328,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 130,209 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 107,219 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.