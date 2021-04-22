Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.25.

FTS opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

