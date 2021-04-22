Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) to Strong Sell

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $453.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

