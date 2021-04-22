Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Hold

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Earnings estimates for 2021 remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting upside potential for the stock. Challenges in Aerospace and Work Furniture remain, given weak demand in these end markets. Also, COVID-related supply chain and labor constraints remain potent headwinds. Nonetheless, strategies to enhance the business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and strong demand in residential end markets are likely to benefit the company going forward. Meanwhile, sales growth in the U.S. bedding industry has been robust, driven by a shift in consumer spending toward home products and a favorable housing environment. Notably, the company has enough liquidity to manage the ongoing crisis.”

Separately, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

