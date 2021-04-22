Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Sell

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UGP opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,634,085 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 290,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

