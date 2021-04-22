Zacks Investment Research Lowers Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Hold

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $725.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

