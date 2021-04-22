Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Sell

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $275.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

