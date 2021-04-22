Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Buy

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASOMY. Grupo Santander cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

