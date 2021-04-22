Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to “Buy”

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $425.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 39.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

