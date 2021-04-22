Zeusshield Trading 48% Lower Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $542,534.32 and approximately $19,624.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 48% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00073041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00745043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00096078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.23 or 0.08149584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

