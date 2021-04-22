Zilliqa Trading Down 32.9% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $315.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00077274 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003305 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,493,332,038 coins and its circulating supply is 11,201,864,885 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

