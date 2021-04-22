Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.88. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

