Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.88. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit