Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Shares of ZION opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $622,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15,455.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 196,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

