ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 262,665 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,032,475.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $5,057,236.40.

ZI opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

