ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZI. Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 105,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,837. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,032,475.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,475.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,818,907 shares of company stock valued at $258,908,532 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. BOKF NA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,095,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

