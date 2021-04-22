Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.91.

ZNGA opened at $10.59 on Monday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -353.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $451,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,944.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,227,933 shares of company stock worth $13,716,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,876 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zynga by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 872,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

