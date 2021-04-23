$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Harmonic reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 10,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

