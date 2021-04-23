-$0.05 EPS Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.13). GreenSky also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GreenSky by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 111,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSKY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 510,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,016. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

