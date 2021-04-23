$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at $170,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Insiders have sold 93,120 shares of company stock worth $6,728,245 over the last 90 days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.69, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

