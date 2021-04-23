$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATM. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

CATM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 865,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $74,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 363,561 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 437,029 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 857,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 309,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 1,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 423,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

