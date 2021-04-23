$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of KMT opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.