$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 606,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

