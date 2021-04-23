$0.28 EPS Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.45. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.10. 50,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,375. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

