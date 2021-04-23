-$0.41 EPS Expected for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $16.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ EYEG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,571. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.