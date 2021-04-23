$0.41 EPS Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRI shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRI opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

