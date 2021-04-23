$0.44 EPS Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 1,570,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,501. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,231.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

