-$0.52 EPS Expected for Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Metacrine.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,469,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metacrine by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 199,750 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 27.04 and a quick ratio of 27.04.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

