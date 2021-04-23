$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Mplx also reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,199,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,628 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Mplx by 75.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

