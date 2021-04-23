$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.58. TFI International posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

NYSE:TFII traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.34. 338,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.