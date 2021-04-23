$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

