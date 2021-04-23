$0.83 EPS Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $239,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in IDACORP by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 240,376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $103.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

