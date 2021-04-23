10,595 Shares in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

