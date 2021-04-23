$114.24 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $114.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.24 million to $116.40 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $109.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $463.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.83 million to $471.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $488.32 million, with estimates ranging from $461.58 million to $511.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

