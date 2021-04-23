11,404 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

