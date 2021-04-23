11,610 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

