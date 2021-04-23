1,184,350 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,184,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,188,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTN stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

