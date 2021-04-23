$123.02 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post $123.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.43 million and the highest is $126.19 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $136.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $496.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.76 million to $504.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.27 million, with estimates ranging from $509.26 million to $522.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 2,635,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

