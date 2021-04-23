$123.02 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post $123.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.43 million and the highest is $126.19 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $136.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $496.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.76 million to $504.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.27 million, with estimates ranging from $509.26 million to $522.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. 2,635,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit