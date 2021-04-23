1,290 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. United Bank lifted its position in General Dynamics by 17.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 124.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $184.50 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

