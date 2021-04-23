14,041 Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 93,198 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,518,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

PBYI opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

