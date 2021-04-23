$180.94 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report $180.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.30 million and the highest is $185.83 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $184.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $724.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $748.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $703.60 million, with estimates ranging from $685.36 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 1,608,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

